For the first time, BLUETTI will be launching four new power station models at the same time. It’ll include the BLUETTI AC200 MAX, the BLUETTI AC300, and the expandable battery modules B230 and B300. After weeks of teasing the new products on social media, the company has finally unveiled everything we need to know about the latest products today.

Before we get started, here are two new videos from the company that showcases the products in some detail. The videos show off the best use case scenarios and highlight some of the best features of the new power stations.

AC200 Max

AC300 and B300 Battery Packs

BLUETTI Design

The four new arrivals follow BLUETTI’s classic design language of their AC series. It features a rectangular power box with two solid lifting handles on the top of each side. Surprisingly, the AC300 does not come with an internal pack. Instead, it focuses on the new modular design. The AC300’s modular design allows you to select the B300 battery module and equip your power station with it.

BLUETTI has worked on the new design to make some significant changes. As a result, the new heavy-duty unit has a much lower weight, and it allows users to replace any or all the batteries separately, as required. Thanks to the new modular design, each new module can be moved by users individually. This can prevent accidents and injuries from happening since each and every module would be carried individually, it’s less likely to injure your back or legs while carrying it up the straits or to your vehicle.

Fusion Box Pro

Under the hood, there is a 3,000W pure sine wave inverter and an MPPT controller which can support up to a staggering 2,400W of solar charging. A single AC300 module supports up to four battery packs for a whopping total of 12.3kWh of capacity. If for whatever reason, that wouldn’t be enough for you, you can use the Fusion Box Pro to connect two AC300s together to double the power and capacity. The double combination would boast up to 6,000W of power, 24.6kWh capacity in total, and 10.4kW of solar input capability.

According to BLUETTI, this setup can be an emergency power center that can run home essentials for over a week, which is very impressive. What’s more impressive is that if there are enough solar panels, you can even run your entire home off the grid.

AC200 Max

Despite the fact that the AC200 MAX looks identical to the AC200P, it comes with a lot of changes and improvements that make the AC200 MAX a more attractive solar generator. For input and output, the AC200 MAX feature higher continuous output power at 2,200W from its pure sine wave inverter, a 100W PD 3.0 USB-C port, an upgraded MPPT controller that can handle up to 900W of solar input, and a built-in 30A NEMA TT-30 outled designed especially for RVs.

As an additional feature, BLUETTI has asked for feedback and listened to it very carefully, which is exactly why the company has added Bluetooth connection and wireless controls to the AC 200 MAX. The device can be controlled via the BLUETTI smartphone app that is available for both iOS and Android, and it too supports expandable battery backs.

The AC200 MAX supports up to two additional battery packs, using either the BLUETTI B230 or the B300. With two B300 battery packs, the AC200 MAX can expand to 8,192Wh of capacity and run all of the essentials for days, hours, or even more than a week.

BLUETTI Specifications

According to BLUETTI, they will be launching all of these new products on their website. There won’t be another crowdfunding or prolonged waiting this time, says the company in the press release.

Here’s what you’ll have to pay for the components you need to configure so you have a solid back-up or go completely off the power grid:

AC200 MAX : USD $1,699

: USD $1,699 AC300 & B300 : USD $2,899

: USD $2,899 B230 : USD $1,199

: USD $1,199 B300: USD $1,599

Orders for the AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules will begin in late August 2021 and the company promises that they’ll be delivered in three weeks. The BLUETTI AC300 and B300 will arrive later in September 2021 and will also be delivered as quickly as two weeks.

One More Thing

In the press release and on social media, BLUETTI hinted that the company may have some sneak peak of a “product roadmap”. BLUETTI listed the AC200 MAX as the “Challenger”, the BLUETTI AC300 as the “Dominator”, and a mysterious 4500W “APEX” to be released in the end of 2021. This may indicate that the company is working on another even more powerful, classified model in the lab. They have not said anything about this mysterious “APEX” model yet.