BLUETTI announced the new AC300 in August with an LFP battery module, the B300. The new power stations were very successful, especially among portable solar power users based in California, Texas, Florida, and New York. The wait is now finally over, the AC300 and B300 are finally here and available.

Before we tell you about what the AC300 offers, and how it can benefit you, let’s take a look at why you should pick solar over gas generators.

Solar VS Gas Generators

Solar Generator:

No added noise/extremely quiet operation – 35dB (equivalent to whispering)

Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun or wind.

Increases your daily solar consumption 24/7

Extremely low maintenance (due to barely any moving parts)

Seamless UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) when power outages occur

Gas / Propane Generator:

Noisy operation >70dB (could be as loud, or louder than a vacuum cleaner)

Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide (generators must be placed outside)

Higher carbon footprint – uses fossil fuels for power

Requires maintenance – lots of moving parts to maintain

Monthly fuel costs – fuel isn’t free like the sun

Solar generators are essentially using the energy of the sun, completely free of charge, instead of the costly and dirty fossil fuels. You can continue getting this free energy from the sun for the lifespan of your solar panels, which is usually around 25 to 30 years. Unlike most conventional fuel or gas generators, solar generators have no moving parts and do not use any liquid fuel. The chances of you paying for costly repairs are significantly lower, and maintenance is also easier due to the build and structure.

Aside from the obvious financial gains of using a solar generator, it also has a lot more environmental and health benefits against fossil-fueled systems. Gas-powered generators lead to air pollution alongside noise pollution, and while the latter is simply annoying, the former contributes to climate change and respiratory diseases.

Last but not least, most heavy-duty gas-powered generators can weigh hefty amounts, sometimes up to 250 pounds (113 kg). Bluetti’s heavy-duty solar-powered AC300 weighs only 44 pounds (20 kg), and the external battery of the B300 weighs only 74lbs (33 kg) in comparison. The general rule is this: The less powerful the generator, the lighter it usually weighs. Ultimately, solar generators are built differently and are way easier to move around than gas-powered generators for the same amount of power density.

Why should you choose the BLUETTI AC300?

Bluetti AC300 is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit, adding up to a total of 12,288Wh – running out of power is near impossible.

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power with ease. All together the machine weighs too much to transport, but individually, each and every part is highly portable and can be carried with ease.

AC300 uses top-of-the-range LFP cells which have 3,500+ life cycles leading up to 80% of the original capacity – in other words, putting the device through one cycle a day, means 10 years of service life.

It’s capable of receiving 2,400 watts of unrivaled MPPT solar charging put, it’s time to go full-time solar!

Packed with a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverted able to adjust the AC charging rate (no need for a power brick, just bring a charging cable)

While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5,400 watts of power input.

Allows the connection of the BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, connecting of which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, 24,576Wh.

All of this can be controlled by an easy-to-use smartphone application that is available for both Android and iOS. You can easily connect to your device via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Where to buy the AC300?

The new AC300 paired with a B300 battery module starts at $2,899 (RRP $3,699, that is $800 OFF for a limited quantity).

AC300 paired with two B300 battery modules starts at $3,648 (RRP $4,498, that is $850 OFF)

Also, for all one-stop shopping, you can save thousands of bucks when buying certain AC300 solar bundles.

Orders will be delivered in 3-5 weeks from the purchase date, according to Bluetti’s official statement.

The AC200 MAX is now back in stock

The AC200 MAX and B230 have sold out quickly after they become available, and the duo is now back in stock and available to be purchased again.

As a refresher, the AC200 MAX has a standard built-in 2,048Wh LFP battery park (with expandable battery capabilities) – an all-round upgrade of the long-loved AC200/P. In addition, the AC200 MAX can be connected with both the B230 and B300 battery modules, unlike the AC300 which is only compatible with the B300 battery module.

When connected with two B300 battery modules, the AC200 MAX boasts up to 8,192Wh!

For a limited time, Bluetti is also offering a discount coupon on the AC200 MAX, meaning it can now be bought for $1,799, which is a $300 saving. Additional savings can be made by purchasing bundles.

