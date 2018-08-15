Check out the unannounced BlackBerry KEY2 LE in blue

We’ve already seen one leaked BlackBerry KEY2 LE render. At the time of the report, we also heard about what TCL will be employing under the hood. August 30 looks like a perfect day for the official introduction of the phone, especially that it’s going to happen at the last major show of the year: IFA 2018. Coincidentally, the time and date on the render leaked above matches the August 30, 10AM date and time from the official invitation.

Looks like the KEY2 LE will come in at least two color options: black, and the one you see above and below, in navy blue. Red and copper are also rumored, but we’re yet to see them leak. Of note is the fact that only the back seems to be navy blue, but even that color is much more conservative than what other manufacturers are employing. Even if TCL is targeting a younger user base with the KEY2 LE, after all, it’s a QWERTY smartphone, one that means business.

A 4.5-inch display is expected on the KEY2 LE (same as on the KEY2), with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor to back it up. 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a dual 13- and 5MP rear-facing camera system, and a 3,000mAh battery are expected as well.