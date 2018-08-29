BLU Vivo XI+ debuts as company relaunches with streamlined approach

Miami-based budget phone seller BLU is working to become more like a conventional OEM of sorts in the Android space. And after firmware security controversies, more security controversies, missed software update promises and a lack of critical oversight, this company certainly needs to make a step.

CEO Samuel Ohev-Zion released a statement more than a week ago announcing that the company would be bringing out “the 11th generation of our VIVO line” with a new approach to customer service.

Statement from our CEO pic.twitter.com/rVmrAI8Bef — BLU Products (@BLU_Products) August 20, 2018

The takeaway is that BLU will be releasing fewer phones at a time and provide proper after sales support in contrast with its previous strategy.

This new strategy also apparently utilizes ASMR sound aspects in the company’s own unboxing videos…

The first such device is going to be the Vivo XI+, an iPhone X lookalike with a notch — which can be made hidden through on-board software — and a chin abutting a display covering 81 percent of the fascia, Qi wireless charging, DTS-enhanced speakers, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back and, new for BLU, 128GB of storage.

The phone manufacturer also brags about the MediaTek Helio P60‘s dominance in benchmarks over Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660. It will also bring the XI+ from Android 8.1 to Android 9 Pie by March of 2019 through an OTA update.

A 16-megapixel camera provides facial recognition capabilities with the help of laser iris scanning, but also has a 120° field of view to capture more of the scene in a selfie. A similar 16-megapixel sensor is assisted with a 5-megapixel detail sensor at back.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell the GSM-unlocked device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $279.99, a $100 discount. A 4/64GB option will be made available soon.