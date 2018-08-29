Android

BLU Vivo XI+ debuts as company relaunches with streamlined approach

Overview
Processor

MediaTek Helio P60
Octa-core (4x2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x2GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Screen Size

6.2 inches LCD
1080 x 2246 (~402 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3

Memory

4GB or 6GB RAM

Storage

64GB of 128GB of storage
microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP + 5MP
Front: 16MP @ f/2.0

Battery

3,050mAh (full charge in 2.5 hours)

Release Date

August 29th, 2018

Weight

199 grams

Materials

Curved glass, electrolyzed metal rear

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Miami-based budget phone seller BLU is working to become more like a conventional OEM of sorts in the Android space. And after firmware security controversies, more security controversies, missed software update promises and a lack of critical oversight, this company certainly needs to make a step.

CEO Samuel Ohev-Zion released a statement more than a week ago announcing that the company would be bringing out “the 11th generation of our VIVO line” with a new approach to customer service.

The takeaway is that BLU will be releasing fewer phones at a time and provide proper after sales support in contrast with its previous strategy.

This new strategy also apparently utilizes ASMR sound aspects in the company’s own unboxing videos…

The first such device is going to be the Vivo XI+, an iPhone X lookalike with a notch — which can be made hidden through on-board software — and a chin abutting a display covering 81 percent of the fascia, Qi wireless charging, DTS-enhanced speakers, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back and, new for BLU, 128GB of storage.

The phone manufacturer also brags about the MediaTek Helio P60‘s dominance in benchmarks over Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660. It will also bring the XI+ from Android 8.1 to Android 9 Pie by March of 2019 through an OTA update.

A 16-megapixel camera provides facial recognition capabilities with the help of laser iris scanning, but also has a 120° field of view to capture more of the scene in a selfie. A similar 16-megapixel sensor is assisted with a 5-megapixel detail sensor at back.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell the GSM-unlocked device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $279.99, a $100 discount. A 4/64GB option will be made available soon.

Via
Android Police
Source
BLU
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.