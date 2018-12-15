BLU Vivo Go is a burner Android Pie phone at $80

Unlocked phones seller BLU is back in the spotlight again after its publicized turnaround from its less than caring approach to smartphones.

One way you can tell that it’s more engaged is that we’re dealing with an Android Pie phone. But if you’re anything remotely close to power user status, this one might not be for you: it’s an Android Go phone.

The BLU Vivo Go features a lighter system pre-load and a suite of Google apps for users to make the best of their limited memory capacity. This is combined with an extra-wide 720p display — covering 87 percent of the fascia — a fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras and support for all major GSM networks in the Americas.

Important, this comes with a $79.99 price tag through Amazon, so if you want one, you buy one and you lose one, you can get another relatively easily.