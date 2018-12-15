Android

BLU Vivo Go is a burner Android Pie phone at $80

Contents
Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6739
Quad-core (4x1.5GHz Cortex-A53)
IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~268 ppi)

Memory

1GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage + microSD up to 64GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP + 3MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,600mAh battery

Release Date

December 13th, 2018

Weight

155 grams

Operating System

Android 9 Pie (Go edition)

Unlocked phones seller BLU is back in the spotlight again after its publicized turnaround from its less than caring approach to smartphones.

One way you can tell that it’s more engaged is that we’re dealing with an Android Pie phone. But if you’re anything remotely close to power user status, this one might not be for you: it’s an Android Go phone.

The BLU Vivo Go features a lighter system pre-load and a suite of Google apps for users to make the best of their limited memory capacity. This is combined with an extra-wide 720p display — covering 87 percent of the fascia — a fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras and support for all major GSM networks in the Americas.

Important, this comes with a $79.99 price tag through Amazon, so if you want one, you buy one and you lose one, you can get another relatively easily.

Source
BLU
Posted In
Android, Phones
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
