We’ve been hearing a lot or rumors and reports concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11. Some on a negative tone, like it possibly ditching Qualcomm’s fingerprint scanner, and other on a more positive note.

About the camera, we’ve heard that it might feature an impressive zoom, might be able to record 8K videos, and could offer a dedicated low-light sensor.

Now Bloomberg chimes in, suggesting that Samsung is preparing for the biggest camera overhaul ever with the Galaxy S11. The report suggests that Samsung will use its own 108MP sensor — one we’ve already seen in action — alongside three more lenses on the back, including an ultrawide-angle lens, 5x optical zoom, and a time-of-flight sensor.

The report also mentions the clamshell foldable, which might be introduced at the same event as the Galaxy S11 (similarly to the Galaxy Fold last year). This device, too, will get the same camera sensor, as per the report.

