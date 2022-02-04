Blizzard is launching a Warcraft game on mobile in 2022

The mobile gaming industry took off a few years ago as more game publishers took smartphones more seriously. Today, the mobile gaming industry is worth billions, and it’s no surprise that big names such as Blizzard are planning on launching a Warcraft game for mobile.

Activision Blizzard officially confirmed that it intends to bring Warcraft to mobile users, and it’s planning on launching a new game sometime this year (via IGN). Blizzard has already confirmed in the past that it wants to bring Warcraft to mobile, and we already knew that it was in development, but we have no timeline on when it may be released, and on what platform.

“In its quarterly earnings report, Blizzard said that it is “planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

Diablo: Immortal is another title that was announced previously, and it’s planned to be released in the first half of 2022. Blizzard is also working on several other games, one which is rumored to be a Pokemon-Go-styled AR game, and other titles from the Warcraft universe. It’s currently unclear what the other games could look like.

Activision Blizzard is currently in discussions with Microsoft after the big tech giant announced that it's acquiring the game publisher for a deal that’s worth over $68.7 billion. Both companies are currently in the process of the acquisition, and there may be a few legal roadblocks as it will likely be investigated whether it gives Microsoft too much advantage over other competing platforms, such as Sony’s PlayStation.

Are you excited to see a Warcraft game on your phones and tablets? Would you be interested in playing on a portable device? Let us know in the comments!