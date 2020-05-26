2020 is the year of canceled events, and the latest name to join the doomed list is BlizzCon, the annual gaming convention that is all about Blizzard games and major esports tournaments. The event has been canceled in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, with the organizers citing health concerns and safety considerations as the higher priority.

BlizzCon is the venue where major announcements related to games such as Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Overwatch are made, and esports tournaments are held to huge fanfare. The event’s cancellation is not too surprising though, because the organizers hinted the same in a blog post last month. Blizzard is looking to take the event – or a part of it – online, just like a host of other events in the past few months.

However, this won’t likely happen until next year. “BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show,” Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of Blizzcon, wrote regarding the future status of the gaming convention.