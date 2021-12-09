Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Cameras and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with several deals on Blink Outdoor security cameras and other great smart home products for your home. First up, we have the Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit that is currently receiving a massive 44 percent discount that translates to $110 savings for anyone looking to keep an eye on their homes. This wireless and weather-resistant HD security camera kit comes with motion detection, a two-year battery life, a fast setup process, and a $140 price tag. However, you can choose to pick up a single Blink Outdoor security camera that comes with the same features for just $60 after a $40 discount.

Still, the best savings may come with the Blink Outdoor 5 camera kit that is currently going for $220 after a $160 discount that translates to 42 percent savings. And the best part is that all of these options will work with Alexa, so they would be a great addition to your smart home.

If you are looking for a more affordable and wired compact indoor security camera, you can also check out the Blink Mini. This option features 1080 HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and it will also work with Alexa. It is currently receiving a 42 percent discount, which means that you can pick one up for $20. However, you can also opt for a 3-camera pack for $50 after a $35 discount.

Blink Outdoor Blink Mini Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen

We have also found interesting deals on Wi-Fi smart locks, as the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen is currently seeing an $80 discount, which means you can purchase yours for $199. This smart lock will work with your favorite smart digital assistants, plus you will be able to control it via the Yale Access App.

And suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can check out the Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Programmable Keypad Door Lock Deadbolt that goes for $144 after an amazing 51 percent discount that will get you $154 savings. You will still have enough money to purchase an August Smart Lock for $97 after a $53 discount.