Blazing fast ASUS ROG Phone 5S, 5S Pro are now available in the US

Asus announced its ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro back in August this year. However, both of the smartphones remained exclusive to the Taiwanese market before reaching the European market earlier this month. Asus has announced that the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro are now available for purchase in the United States from Amazon and Mobile Advance.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Check out ROG's latest gaming smartphone with high-end features like 144Hz display, 6000 mAh, Snapdragon 888, and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on Amazon.

Asus's ROG Phone lineup has always been the smartphone lineup that has the highest-end internals one can imagine on a smartphone. Both the smartphones have the super-fast Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset inside. On the front, both the smartphones have an HDR display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both the display panels also feature a 360Hz touch sampling rate which makes the smartphone feel even smoother. The Snapdragon 888 Plus is coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on the ROG Phone 5s while it is coupled with 18GB LPDDR5 in the Pro model. The smartphones also feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery and 5G.

You can now grab both the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in the United States market.

