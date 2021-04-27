ZTE has announced the launch of Blade 11 Prime, its latest budget smartphone that costs less than $200. It comes with features such as a big 6.5-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging, triple rear camera setup, reverse wireless charging, and more. The Blade 11 Prime is available for purchase beginning today at Visible and Yahoo Mobile for $192.

The newest ZTE smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD display. It comes with a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout that is found on several of the latest phones. It doesn’t support any fancy high refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek P22 SoC, which is a budget offering. It comes in Sky Blue color with a textured plastic back.

Further, the fingerprint sensor lies under the power button on the right edge. The ZTE Blade 11 Prime comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. On the optics front, it sports a triple rear camera setup of 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly or via a USB-C cable. The phone is also capable of charging other devices using a USB-C to USB/C cable. The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is available for purchase beginning today at Visible and Yahoo Mobile for $192.

“We are motivated by a simple belief that incredible technology should be affordable,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “The Blade 11 Prime is balanced with a careful selection of features that enhance the user experience without increasing price. Our approach along with Visible’s offering is like a breath of fresh air in a marketplace that experiences price inflation every year. We hope consumers agree as the sales of our Blade smartphones continue upward.”