News broke late Wednesday of BlackBerry suing Twitter over patent infringement with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The former smartphone maker is accusing Twitter of illegally using technology developed by BlackBerry in its mobile messaging applications.

Twitter “succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry’s products and services” and toward its own by misappropriating features that made BlackBerry “a critical and commercial success in the first place,” the complaint said. — Reuters

Twitter didn’t officially comment on the matter which involves, according to BlackBerry, six of its patents. Reuters reports that the lawsuit BlackBerry has filed against Twitter resembles previous actions to take Facebook and Snap to the courtroom last year.