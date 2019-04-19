BlackBerry Messenger shutting down on 31 May 2019

EMTEK licensed BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) consumer service from BlackBerry in 2016. The company announced that BlackBerry Messenger will be shutting down for consumer access at the end of May this year.

The technology industry however, is very fluid, and in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on.

As part of the FAQ page, there are several answers that hint towards the inability to export BBM stickers, but “you can issue refunds of your in-app purchases as per Apple App Store or Google Play store documentation”.

If you have videos or photos shared, you can download them from BBM, but before May 31. Contacts and feeds cannot be exported though. You can check out more frequently asked questions, as well as the answers, at this page.