BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition announced, available for pre-order in EU

There are plenty of colors to choose from if you want to grab a BlackBerry KEY2 LE. When it comes to the flagship product, there’s only a Black Edition and the standard Silver available for those looking for the non-LE version. As of today, TCL announced a BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition, that will be available in select markets across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia starting at £699/$749/€779. Additionally, it is available for pre-order in the EU starting today.

It will be accompanied by a special edition set of red BlackBerry-branded earbuds, to match your phone. Aside from the paintjob, the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is, in all aspects, identical to the original. As a reminder, that includes the Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage (for the Red Edition), 4.5-inch display with 1080 x 1620 resolution, dual-12MP-camera system, 8MP front-facer, 3,500mAh battery, and the intuitive keyboard.

There are minor tweaks though on the software side. The limited edition BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition will ship with an updated Hub+ software (which includes a new Action bar), as well as a UX-refresh for the BlackBerry Hub and Calendar.