BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition now available in the U.S. for $699

TCL announced the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition with the occasion of this year’s MWC 2019. The limited edition phone has been available for pre-order in the EU since February 24, and now the company announces that the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is coming to the United States.

If you want to grab yours, you can do so as of now on Amazon and BestBuy, and it will set you back $699. The package also includes a special edition red earbuds that are branded BlackBerry, as initially announced back in February.

Aside from the color options, nothing else changes. You get a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage (for the Red Edition), 4.5-inch display with 1080 x 1620 resolution, dual-12MP-camera system, 8MP front-facer, 3,500mAh battery, and the intuitive keyboard.

The novelty the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition brings is on the software end, with an updated Hub+ software, including a new Action bar, as well as a UX-refresh for the BlackBerry Hub and Calendar.