Android

BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition now available in the U.S. for $699

Contents
BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition

TCL announced the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition with the occasion of this year’s MWC 2019. The limited edition phone has been available for pre-order in the EU since February 24, and now the company announces that the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is coming to the United States.

If you want to grab yours, you can do so as of now on Amazon and BestBuy, and it will set you back $699. The package also includes a special edition red earbuds that are branded BlackBerry, as initially announced back in February.

Aside from the color options, nothing else changes. You get a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage (for the Red Edition), 4.5-inch display with 1080 x 1620 resolution, dual-12MP-camera system, 8MP front-facer, 3,500mAh battery, and the intuitive keyboard.

The novelty the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition brings is on the software end, with an updated Hub+ software, including a new Action bar, as well as a UX-refresh for the BlackBerry Hub and Calendar.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry
Tags
Android, Blackberry, KEY2, KEY2 Red Edition, News, TCL
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.