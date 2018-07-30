BlackBerry KEY2 Lite actually has a different name

And it shall be known as the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.

For a short time prior to it was granted confidentiality, TCL had let loose on the world some key documentation for its RF certification with the FCC. GSMArena was able to capture the label for the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, formerly discussed as the KEY2 Lite, which is numbered as model BBE100-5.

Some point afterward, the company had sanitized the images for its ID labeling to remove mentions of the brand and replacing one sticker with a different model’s label, model BBE100-2.

The KEY2 LE is believed to come in multiple colors and with cheaper industrial design. Based on the model number, specifications for this device seem to take off the KEY2 as a benchmark run from earlier in the year shows. While there is the Snapdragon 660 SoC on-board, there’s only 4GB RAM, 50 percent less than the KEY2.