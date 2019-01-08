The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is coming to Verizon Business customers

Since the arrival of the BlackBerry KEY One, TCL has made BlackBerry achieve an important role in the smartphone world, once again. We later saw the arrival of its successor, the BB KEY 2 and finally the arrival of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE. This last model is a bit less powerful than the original version, but that doesn’t mean there’s a huge difference.

The good news come to all those BlackBerry fans that have been waiting to get their hands on a Blackberry KEY2 LE, well if they have a small business or are part of one. This device is going to be available to Verizon Enterprise and Small Business customers. It will include Dual-SIM support, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage space and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. This is a great device for business, and for businessmen so this partnership with Verizon may be useful for many growing companies. Hopefully, it will also be available for regular users who wish to get one of these smartphones that are built for productivity.