BlackBerry KEY2 LE specs and image leaks a minor downgrade from the KEY2

The BlackBerry KEY2 is great evolution to the original model. However, shortly after its launch, rumors started mentioning a certain KEY2 Lite, which ultimately became known as the KEY2 LE. This seems to be the official name, and, thanks to an anonymous tipster, we now know what to expect.

For what it’s worth, the KEY2 LE looks like a minor downgrade from the KEY2. The device depicted above is, allegedly, the KEY2 LE, and the report claims its keyboard resembles more the one on the KEYOne than this year’s iteration. There’s still a fingerprint scanner hidden beneath the Space bar, and the shortcut key is also present, but there will reportedly be no trackpad action on the keys.

While the exact pricing and release date are not known yet, considering the KEY2 LE is a step down from the KEY2, we expect it to be cheaper than the $650 price-tag on the latter.

As far as specs are concerned, the report claims the KEY2 LE will feature a Snapdragon 636 SoC (compared to the 660 on the KEY2), and 4GB of RAM (opposed to six). 32- and 64GB versions should be available, with a smaller, 3,000mAh battery (vs 3,500mAh). The cameras will be rated 13- and five-megapixels (compared to 12 and 12), but the display seems to be the same 4.5-inch screen with 1080 x 1620 resolution.