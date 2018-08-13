BlackBerry KEY2 LE looks set for IFA 2018 debut

Busy, busy, busy. Samsung unpacks the Note. Next week, Xiaomi wants to poke (or Poco) at a new phone and a new MIX. We’ve got OPPO in the same scene, too. Oh yeah, there’s Apple, too. Can’t forget about those iPhones.

But it seems like IFA 2018 is where the wild things are. BlackBerry has sent “Save the Date” invitations to an event at the convention on August 30.

Just got a save the date from TCL (BlackBerry licensor). Is this the upcoming Key2 Lite? https://t.co/Q3l8kCCqf8 pic.twitter.com/nwr8sMGUKf — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) August 13, 2018

Can you believe we’re just two weeks out from learning about what tech companies have planned for the holiday season?

In any case, the most plausible explanation for such an event may have to do with the BlackBerry KEY2 LE. TCL, which is the licensee for BlackBerry Mobile in North America and Europe, may be following up its main release of 2018, the KEY2, with something more affordable, more colorful, but with minimal change in specification.

We’re going to be on the ground, so join us for more coverage soon!