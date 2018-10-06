BlackBerry

BlackBerry KEY2 LE also available through Best Buy, too

Contents

Pre-orders have started for the unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE on Amazon, though only in its Slate color.

Now, BlackBerry is telling us that the Slate color will also make its way to Best Buy stores and its website soon with sales starting October 12. If you want a splash of vibrance, the Champagne color will be an online exclusive for Amazon and Best Buy from November 2 for the price of $499.99.

For the extra $50, don’t expect spec changes: both devices will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and will work with networks affiliated with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in the United States.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Amazon
Source
BlackBerry
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Best Buy, Blackberry, BlackBerry Mobile, KEY2 LE, News, Pre-Orders, retail, sales, TCL
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.