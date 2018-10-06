BlackBerry KEY2 LE also available through Best Buy, too

Pre-orders have started for the unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE on Amazon, though only in its Slate color.

Now, BlackBerry is telling us that the Slate color will also make its way to Best Buy stores and its website soon with sales starting October 12. If you want a splash of vibrance, the Champagne color will be an online exclusive for Amazon and Best Buy from November 2 for the price of $499.99.

For the extra $50, don’t expect spec changes: both devices will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and will work with networks affiliated with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in the United States.