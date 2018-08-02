Android

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X become official in India, bring huge batteries

BlackBerry Evolve

After being rumored for quite some time, the BlackBerry Ghost if finally official. Launched in India by licensee Optiemus Infracom, the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X bring several new features to the table. An 18:9 display aspect ratio, 4,000mAh battery (as predicted) with Quick Charge 3.0 technology, wireless charging support, and face unlock are the main selling points.

The two phones are pretty much identical, with the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X sharing almost everything. Gone is the physical keyboard from the KEY2, and instead there’s a full 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160×1080 resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection (which is the previous generation). The Evolve is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM, while the Evolve X runs on Snapdragon 660 aided by 6GB of RAM.

64GB of storage is present on both devices, a 16MP webcam, 4,000mAh battery, wireless charging, fingerprint scanner (on the back), and Android 8.1 Oreo-based DTEK by BlackBerry powering everything.

The cameras on the back of the Evolve are dual 13MP shooters (one RGB, one mono), while the Evolve X packs a 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6, 1.0um) system.

The BlackBerry Evolve will be available this month in India for ₹24,990 (roughly $365), while the Evolve X in September for ₹34,990 (around $510).

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X specs

NameBlackBerry EvolveBlackBerry Evolve X
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo DTEK by BlackBerryAndroid 8.1 Oreo DTEK by BlackBerry
Display5.99-inch 18:9 (2160×1080) LTPS display /w Gorilla Glass 55.99-inch 18:9 (2160×1080) LTPS display /w Gorilla Glass 5
SystemOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB6GB
ROM64GB64GB
Rear camera13MP + 13MP (RGB + monochrome)12MP (f/1.8 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6 1.0um)
Front camera16MP (f/2.0)16MP (f/2.0)
Battery4000mAh battery /w Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C) + Wireless charging4000mAh battery /w Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C) + Wireless charging
FingerprintRear fingerprint sensorRear fingerprint sensor
AvailabilityAugustSeptember
Price₹24990 ($365)₹34990 ($510)

Images: The Indian Express

