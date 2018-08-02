After being rumored for quite some time, the BlackBerry Ghost if finally official. Launched in India by licensee Optiemus Infracom, the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X bring several new features to the table. An 18:9 display aspect ratio, 4,000mAh battery (as predicted) with Quick Charge 3.0 technology, wireless charging support, and face unlock are the main selling points.

The two phones are pretty much identical, with the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X sharing almost everything. Gone is the physical keyboard from the KEY2, and instead there’s a full 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160×1080 resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection (which is the previous generation). The Evolve is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM, while the Evolve X runs on Snapdragon 660 aided by 6GB of RAM.

64GB of storage is present on both devices, a 16MP webcam, 4,000mAh battery, wireless charging, fingerprint scanner (on the back), and Android 8.1 Oreo-based DTEK by BlackBerry powering everything.

The cameras on the back of the Evolve are dual 13MP shooters (one RGB, one mono), while the Evolve X packs a 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6, 1.0um) system.

The BlackBerry Evolve will be available this month in India for ₹24,990 (roughly $365), while the Evolve X in September for ₹34,990 (around $510).

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X specs

Name BlackBerry Evolve BlackBerry Evolve X OS Android 8.1 Oreo DTEK by BlackBerry Android 8.1 Oreo DTEK by BlackBerry Display 5.99-inch 18:9 (2160×1080) LTPS display /w Gorilla Glass 5 5.99-inch 18:9 (2160×1080) LTPS display /w Gorilla Glass 5 System Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM 4GB 6GB ROM 64GB 64GB Rear camera 13MP + 13MP (RGB + monochrome) 12MP (f/1.8 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6 1.0um) Front camera 16MP (f/2.0) 16MP (f/2.0) Battery 4000mAh battery /w Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C) + Wireless charging 4000mAh battery /w Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C) + Wireless charging Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Availability August September Price ₹24990 ($365) ₹34990 ($510)

Images: The Indian Express