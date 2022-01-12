Black Shark 5 will reportedly come with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and 144Hz display

We have been getting important rumors surrounding Xiaomi and its Black Shark mobile gaming division. The latest rumors suggest that the company could be in talks to sell the Black Shark segment to Tencent in an operation that could reach the $470 million mark. Whatever the case, Xiaomi is still working on the new iteration of its gaming phone. The latest information from Panda is bald reveals important details of what we may get inside the Black Shark 5.

The first rumors concerning the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 are here, courtesy of a well-known Weibo tipster, Panda is bald. He claims that the vanilla variant of the Black Shark 5 series will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, along with a Samsung E4 AMOLED flat display that will give users up to 144Hz refresh rates and 720Hz touch sampling rates, as well as a 4,600mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. You may be thinking that these specs sound familiar, and that is because this information suggests that we are getting basically the same internals that came with the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro, which launched back in October 2021.

Still, this doesn’t mean that every Black Shark model will feature the same processor, as it is also believed that the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro will arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset a QHD Plus display with 144Hz refresh rates, and a larger 5,000mAh battery.

The previous iteration of Xiaomi’s Black Shark launched in March last year, so we may still have to wait some more to see the launch of these new devices. But we will keep you posted as soon as new information becomes available.

Source: Weibo