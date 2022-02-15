Black Shark 5, 5 Pro specs revealed by regulatory listing

The Black Shark devices are some of the best gaming smartphones on the market, and the new Black Shark 5 series are expected to arrive soon. The two new devices, Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro’s specifications, have shown up on TENAA’s listings, revealing key specifications and details of the upcoming devices.

The Black Shark 5 Pro will carry a model number of KTUS-A0, and it will likely be powered by a 3GHz chip, likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (via PlayfulDroid). The Pro model will carry 8/12/16GB RAM options and 256/512GB storage. The display will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel.

The standard Black Shark 5 has PAR-A0 model number, which may be a Chinese variant of the device. It will measure at 163.83 x 76.25 x 10.37mm and weigh 223 grams. It’ll pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and is powered by a 3.2GHz chip, which is rumored to be a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The device is expected to have 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage.

When it comes to photography, both models are said to carry a 13MP selfie camera, but the rear camera setup will be different on the two devices. The standard Black Shark 5 will carry a 64MP primary camera on the back, and it will have two other unknown sensors. The Pro model will have a 108MP primary sensor, and two other cameras. Both devices will have a 4,650 mAh battery, and they’ll have 120W fast wired charging.

The new gaming smartphones are yet to be launched officially, and we are yet to find out if Xiaomi will officially sell the Black Shark gaming smartphone lineup, as we reported originally back in January.