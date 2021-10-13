Black Shark just unveiled its latest gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro devices. They bring visual changes and upgrades, the Pro model boasts several performance improvements thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

Both the Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro have a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The response delay is said to be as low as just 8.3ms, which should help while playing competitive games. The standard 4S is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the 4S Pro model is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, both devices support 5G out-of-the-box both have UFS 3.1 and SSD storage chip in RAID setup.

The two devices also share a lot of the camera specifications; both feature an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and 20MP selfie shooters. The Black Shark 4S Pro, on the other hand also has a 64MP main sensor.

When it comes to charging, both the standard 4S and 4S Pro have a fairly large 4,500 mAh battery, and they support a very fast 120W fast charging. You’ll also be glad to know that the 120W charging brick is included in the box, which is very rare to see nowadays.

The standard Black Shark 4S will be available in Black or Fog White color options for CNY 2,699 ($420) for the 8/128GB model, while the 12/128GB variant will set you back CNY 3,299 ($510). There will be a special Gundam Edition that will have 12/256GB configuration and cost CNY 3,499 ($545). The Black Shark 4S Pro will be available in Galaxy Black or Sky White colors, and it’ll start at CNY 4,799 ($755).