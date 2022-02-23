Black Shark 4 Pro now available globally, starts at $579

Black Shark has been one of the pioneers of gaming smartphones. The company releases new smartphones regularly that are equipped with high-end specs and special features for gaming. Last year, Black Shark debuted the 4 Pro in China. The company has now announced that the Black Shark 4 Pro is available globally from today onwards. For the flagship-level specs it carries, the Black Shark 4 Pro starts at merely the price of $579 or £489.

For those unaware, Black Shark 4 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also features a touch sampling rate of 720Hz which helps in improving the gaming experience. Other display features include 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 and not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 though.

Black Shark 4 Pro features a 4,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging. Black Shark says the 4 Pro goes from 0-50% in only 5 minutes and takes less than 15 mins to be fully charged. Thankfully, Black Shark includes the 120W charger in the box.

As for the gaming front, the Black Shark 4 Pro features magnetic triggers. The company says that the magnetic pop-up triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers on controllers. They can also be mapped to do non-gaming stuff, such as freeing up RAM, toggling the flashlight, and more. The JOYUI 12.5 operating system comes with features such as "diving mode" which is designed for hardcore gamers who can prevent phone calls or messages during gaming sessions.

It also comes with a sandwich liquid cooling system in which the mainboard is completely wrapped by a 360-degree 3D heat dissipation system which allows it to cool down faster. The smartphone is even equipped with an NTC temperature sensor that allows it to detect the hand-holding area and adjust the temperature of that area in real-time. Black Shark says that the cooling efficiency has increased 30% over the previous-gen Black Shark smartphone.

Black Shark 4 Pro Price and Availability

Starting today, Black Shark 4 Pro is available in the countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and most of the MENA countries and Europe. The smartphone will be available in three colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey, and Cosmos Black. It will come in two variants: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is the pricing of Black Shark 4 Pro for the international markets:

8GB + 128 GB: $/€579, £489

12GB + 256 GB: $/€679, £569

The smartphone is available for purchase starting today, i.e., February 23, 2022. It can be purchased from Black Shark's official website or your country's Amazon online store.