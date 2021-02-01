Black Shark introduced Black Shark 3 and 3S in 2020. Now, it looks all set to announce the arrival of its next gaming smartphone, which is tipped to be called Black Shark 4. The brand has also officially confirmed some of its features. Further, the device has been spotted on TENAA, which is a certification site in China. The upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will pack a 4,500mah battery that is said to have support for 120W fast charging.

According to the TENAA listing, Black Shark 4 will feature a 6.67-inch display. If we are to speculate, the device is likely to come equipped with a high refresh rate OLED display. It will at least have an FHD+ resolution. The upcoming smartphone will have support for 5G and run Android 11. It will have Joy UI on top of the latest OS. The device will measure 163.83 x 76.35 x 10.3mm in dimensions. That’s all we know about the device for now as part of the specification sheet. Further, it is codenamed ‘Kaiser’ with model number KSR-A0. IT scored 788,505 points on AnTuTu benchmark listing.

It is also surprising that Black Shark is going with the number ‘4’ since many Chinese brands including OnePlus and iQOO have skipped the number in the past. Moreover, ASUS is planning to skip it too and launch the ROG Phone 5 as a successor to the ROG Phone 3. It is said to launch next month. The device has been spotted on various certification sites, and its live hands-on images have also already been leaked. It will be a Black Shark 4 competitor. Both smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and have some gaming-specific design updates up their sleeves.