Black Shark unveiled its Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro gaming smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset in March. Now, it is all set to announce a Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered device soon. The Black Shark 3S will be launched on July 31. The arrival of new gaming smartphone was teased last week by Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou.

The company confirmed that it will be launching its Black Shark 3S on July 31 in China via a poster. It reveals that the launch event will begin at 3 PM (local time). It didn’t reveal the specifications of the upcoming phone. However, it is tipped to arrive as an updated version of the Black Shark 3.

As for Black Shark 3, it features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage and runs Joy UI based Android 10. Further, it packs a 4,720mAh battery that supports 65W rapid charging.

