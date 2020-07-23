After the launch of gaming phones from both ASUS and Lenovo, Black Shark has confirmed that it will be launching its next phone soon. The phone is the Black Shark 3S and it was teased earlier today by the company’s CEO. He took to Weibo to share the latest development.

The company official wrote something that roughly translates into “Lately, I feel something big is about to happen.” The post was quoted by the official Black Shark account. Now, it doesn’t reveal much but when you take a closer look at the device used to post this message, it shows “Black Shark 3S”.

The smartphone is likely to be another gaming phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The specifications and design of the phone are currently unknown. There is no word on the launch date either. However, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.