Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has today launched its latest gaming smartphone – the Black Shark 3S. This one borrows a lot of design elements and internal hardware from its predecessor – the Black Shark 3 – but does bring an upgraded display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear panel has also received a few aesthetic tweaks, but the device still screams gaming aggression.

You get the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 silicon ticking under the hood alongside a beefy 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Up front is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, flanked by stereo speakers at the top and bottom. The whole system draws power from the 4,729mAh battery that also supports 65W charging.

There are three cameras at the back (64MP primary + 13MP wide-angle + 5MP depth) and a 20MP front camera. The Black Shark 3S is priced at CNY 3,999 (~ $570 / Rs. 43,000) and is currently up for grabs in China with a choice between two colors – Crystal Blue and Sky Cloud Black. However, there is no word on its availability in the international market.

Black Shark 3S specifications