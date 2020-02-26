Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone will go official on March 3 in China. Ahead of the launch event, the Xiaomi-backed company has revealed that Black Shark 3 will pack a 90Hz display with a class-leading 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Higher touch sampling rate means lower response time at registering touch inputs, something that will come in handy while playing games. As per an AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 3’s 90Hz display will have a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, which roughly translates to QHD+.

The company has also confirmed that the Black Shark 3 will pack a 4720mAh battery with support for the proprietary 65W fast charging tech. The rest of the Black Shark 3’s internals include the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Source: Weibo (1) (2) (3)