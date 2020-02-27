Black Shark 3
Black Shark is busy creating hype for its upcoming Black Shark 3 gaming phone. The company has now teased that it will come with a magnetic charging connector.

Black Shark took to Weibo to release a promo video. It also reveals a “Tencent Games” branding at the rear panel. The Black Shark 3 is already confirmed to have support for 65W fast charging. However, it is still unclear whether the magnetic charging port will also charge at the same speed or if the 65W number is limited to the Type-C port.

The gaming phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, which will be arranged in a triangle. It is confirmed to feature a 90Hz display, which will offer an industry-first 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The gaming phone will be launched on March 2.

Source: Weibo

