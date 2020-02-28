Black Shark will be launching 2 gaming phones soon, namely, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. With the launch date approaching, the company is revealing its information in bits and pieces.

The latest teasers suggest that Black Shark 3 Pro will feature a pair of built-in mechanical shoulder buttons. According to the company’s official Weibo account, the buttons will be 21mm in length and will feature 1.5mm key travel. Moreover, they are claimed to withstand more than 300,000 lifts and over a million clicks.

The Black Shark 3 series will feature a 270Hz touch sampling rate. They will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, the vanilla model will pack a 4,720mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pro variant is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Source: Weibo