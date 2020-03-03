Black Shark 3 Pro has finally gone official as the latest gaming phone from the Xiaomi-backed company. And it has all the bells and whistles you want from an absolute powerhouse, in addition to a pair of shoulder buttons that pop up during gaming to give users a more tactile response.

The phone’s AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270 touch sampling rate, which means lower response time while gaming. Black Shark 3 Pro has a magnetic charging dock at the back to charge the phone without plugging in a cable.

It supports the in-house 65W fast charging technology to quickly top up the battery and is also 5G ready. Here’s what the Black Shark 3 Pro offers in terms of internal specifications:

7.1-inch AMOLED display with 1440×3120 pixels resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and MEMC motion compensation support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

5,000mAh battery with 65W charging + Quick Charge 4.0 + 18W magnetic dock charging support

Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main + 13-megapixel wide-angle + 5-megapixel depth sensor)

20-megapixel selfie camera

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes in a choice of two colors – Phantom Black and Armor Grey. It is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly $675) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model will set users back by CNY 4,999 (approximately $720). It is now up for pre-order in China, but there is no word on its international availability yet.

Source: Black Shark