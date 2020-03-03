Black Shark 3 Pro has finally gone official as the latest gaming phone from the Xiaomi-backed company. And it has all the bells and whistles you want from an absolute powerhouse, in addition to a pair of shoulder buttons that pop up during gaming to give users a more tactile response.
The phone’s AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270 touch sampling rate, which means lower response time while gaming. Black Shark 3 Pro has a magnetic charging dock at the back to charge the phone without plugging in a cable.
It supports the in-house 65W fast charging technology to quickly top up the battery and is also 5G ready. Here’s what the Black Shark 3 Pro offers in terms of internal specifications:
- 7.1-inch AMOLED display with 1440×3120 pixels resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and MEMC motion compensation support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging + Quick Charge 4.0 + 18W magnetic dock charging support
- Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main + 13-megapixel wide-angle + 5-megapixel depth sensor)
- 20-megapixel selfie camera
The Black Shark 3 Pro comes in a choice of two colors – Phantom Black and Armor Grey. It is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly $675) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model will set users back by CNY 4,999 (approximately $720). It is now up for pre-order in China, but there is no word on its international availability yet.
Source: Black Shark