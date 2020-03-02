Author
Black Shark 3 is just a day away from launch, but some of its key features such as Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W charging, triple rear cameras, and more have already been confirmed. Now, a leaked render has surfaced online that shows a design unlike any we’ve seen before.

The render shows some aggressive styling on the phone’s rear panel, and if its predecessor is anything to go by, the Black Shark 3 will also use a mix of glass and metal with a contoured finish. There is a backlit Black Shark logo too, because why not?

There are two triangular modules on the back – one of which houses triple rear cameras and the LED flash while the one at the bottom sports the branding. Interestingly, the Black Shark 3 will have pop-up tactile shoulder buttons for gaming, but they sit flush with the sides when not being used.

Source: Twitter / @Xiaomishka

