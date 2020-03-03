Aside from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the Xiaomi-backed company has also launched the vanilla Black Shark 3. It misses out on the pop-up shoulder trigger buttons and has a smaller display, but the Black Shark 3 is every bit as powerful as its Pro sibling.

The Black Shark 3 supports up to 65W wired charging, while the magnetic charging dock can deliver 18W power. Its 90Hz HDR10+ display has a 270Hz touch sampling rate, supports DC dimming, and also comes with TUV-Rheinland certification for reduced blue light exposure.

Black Shark 3 is compatible with dual-mode 5G as well as the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard. Here’s what the Black Shark 3 packs under its aggressively designed shell:

6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 500 nits peak brightness, 394ppi pixel density, and MEMC motion compensation support

Snapdragon 865 SoC

Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage

Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main snapper + 13-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel depth sensor)

20-megapixel front camera

4,720mAh battery with 65W charging support

Black Shark 3 is up for grabs in a trio of colors – Lightning Black, Star Silver, and Armor Grey. It starts at CNY 3,499 (approximately $500) and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly $580). The new Black Shark phone will go on sale starting March 6 in China, but details about its international availability are yet to be revealed.

Source: Black Shark