Aside from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the Xiaomi-backed company has also launched the vanilla Black Shark 3. It misses out on the pop-up shoulder trigger buttons and has a smaller display, but the Black Shark 3 is every bit as powerful as its Pro sibling.
The Black Shark 3 supports up to 65W wired charging, while the magnetic charging dock can deliver 18W power. Its 90Hz HDR10+ display has a 270Hz touch sampling rate, supports DC dimming, and also comes with TUV-Rheinland certification for reduced blue light exposure.
Black Shark 3 is compatible with dual-mode 5G as well as the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard. Here’s what the Black Shark 3 packs under its aggressively designed shell:
- 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 500 nits peak brightness, 394ppi pixel density, and MEMC motion compensation support
- Snapdragon 865 SoC
- Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- Up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage
- Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main snapper + 13-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel depth sensor)
- 20-megapixel front camera
- 4,720mAh battery with 65W charging support
Black Shark 3 is up for grabs in a trio of colors – Lightning Black, Star Silver, and Armor Grey. It starts at CNY 3,499 (approximately $500) and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly $580). The new Black Shark phone will go on sale starting March 6 in China, but details about its international availability are yet to be revealed.
Source: Black Shark