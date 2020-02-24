Black Shark 3 5G (1)
Author
Black Shark will be launching its next gaming smartphone on March 3. The Black Shark 3 will be announced at an online event in China. The company says it will be the first gaming-centric smartphone with 5G support.

The Black Shark 3 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will be able to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz Quad HD or 2K resolution with an option to change to 1080p resolution. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The upcoming gaming phone is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is rumored to have support for 65W fast charging technology. Further, it is said to charge the phone fully within 38 minutes.

Previously, Geekbench listing has revealed that the gaming phone will come with 12GB RAM. It will run Android 10 out of the box.

Source: Weibo

