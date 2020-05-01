Black Shark 3 Pro

The latest Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones are making their way to Europe. The duo will be launched on May 8 in the region. To recall, the devices were first launched in March this year.

The European prices of the devices remain a mystery. For reference, the Black Shark 3 starts at 3499 yuan (~$502) in China while the 3 Pro has a starting price of 4699 yuan (~$674).

The Pro variant comes with a 7.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and supports the MEMC motion compensation technology.

Moreover, it features pop-up shoulder buttons to act as trigger buttons while gaming. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 865 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. It can also be topped up at 18W output via the magnetic charging dock.

Source: Black Shark

You May Also Like
600MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s fast charging isn’t so fast anymore

It seems that the latest software fix for green tinted screens has made the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s charging speeds drop

HUAWEI P40 Pro review: Google isn’t really such a big deal

Is it worth buying? This seems to be the ongoing theme with HUAWEI flagship reviews as of late, and we’re trying to answer it in our P40 Pro review.

Samsung is at work to fix the green tint issue on Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display

Samsung is reportedly aware of the green tint issue on Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display and will fix it via a software update soon.