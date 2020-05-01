Black Shark 3 Pro

The latest Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones are making their way to Europe. The duo will be launched on May 8 in the region. To recall, the devices were first launched in March this year.

The European prices of the devices remain a mystery. For reference, the Black Shark 3 starts at 3499 yuan (~$502) in China while the 3 Pro has a starting price of 4699 yuan (~$674).

The Pro variant comes with a 7.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and supports the MEMC motion compensation technology.

Moreover, it features pop-up shoulder buttons to act as trigger buttons while gaming. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 865 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. It can also be topped up at 18W output via the magnetic charging dock.

Source: Black Shark

