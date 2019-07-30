Black Shark 2 Pro announced with killer specs on the cheap

The Black Shark 2 was already a stellar performer, but, in order to cope with strong competition from other gaming smartphone manufacturers, like ASUS, and its ROG Phone II, and Razer, Xiaomi-sub brand announced the Black Shark 2 Pro. It brings improvements over the predecessor both in the design and internals compartments, offering flagship specs some might consider overkill, but, this is a gaming smartphone.

It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Helping the processor is a huge amount of 12GB of RAM, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The front-facer is a 20MP f/2.0 shooter, while the back features a 48MP f/1.75 unit and a 13MP f/2.2 camera. Taking care of cooling is a direct touch multilayer liquid cooling system, and the 4,000mAh battery should deliver strong support for the powerful internals.

How much for all of this? The 128GB variant goes for CNY 2,999 (around $435), while the 256GB option sells for CNY 3,999 (roughly $580). The Black Shark 2 will be available in China in several color options at an unspecified later date, and should also visit India like its predecessor sometime after that.