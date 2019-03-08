Android

Black Shark 2 launch event cued up for March 18

Xiaomi’s gaming phone company Black Shark is preparing to iterate harder this month. With its original Black Shark phone as well as a mid-cycle tweak, the Black Shark Helo, we’re now finding out when the Black Shark 2 will finally surface.

The division is touting via Chinese microblogging site Weibo a global launch event for March 18. This device is being described as “stable and sturdy” in marketing. Company executives are teasing something cool this year, but were vague about what would be so cool.

Pocketnow can confirm that we’ll be covering the event as it happens, so keep an eye out on this site and on our YouTube page for more details in just over a week’s time.

