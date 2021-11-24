Black Friday will also let you save big bucks on a new pair of wireless headphones

We keep receiving more and more savings thanks to Black Friday. The latest deals feature the new Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that are currently seeing a 35 percent discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $162.49 after an $87.50 discount. These wireless over-ear headphones are available in Black and Gray, and they feature Omnisonic sound, up to 20 hours of battery life of listening time, plus its fast-charging capabilities will give you almost an hour of music after a 5-minute charge.

Another great option to consider is the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, available for $279 after a $50 discount on both its Triple Black and White Smoke color variants. These amazing headphones will deliver active noise canceling, up to 24-hours of battery life, but unfortunately, no sweat or water resistance. And if you want a more affordable option, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are seeing a massive 49 percent discount which means you can pick up a pair for $179. They also feature active noise canceling, and you get up to 20 hours of listening time.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Bose QuietComfort 45 Skullcandy Crusher Evo

You can also check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are up for grabs at $150 after a 25 percent discount on all of its four different color options. Or, if you want to go crazy, check out the Apple AirPods Max that is still available for $429 in Sky Blue and Space Gray.

If you don’t like over-ear headphones, you can also consider the Microsoft Surface Earbuds, now selling for $182 after an $18 discount. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are now available for $199 with $80 savings in any of its four different color variants. Or pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $92.