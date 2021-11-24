We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Black Friday will also let you save big bucks on a new pair of wireless headphones

By Samuel Martinez November 24, 2021, 5:37 pm
Microsoft Surface Headphones Featured Image with brown leather background Source: Microsoft

We keep receiving more and more savings thanks to Black Friday. The latest deals feature the new Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that are currently seeing a 35 percent discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $162.49 after an $87.50 discount. These wireless over-ear headphones are available in Black and Gray, and they feature Omnisonic sound, up to 20 hours of battery life of listening time, plus its fast-charging capabilities will give you almost an hour of music after a 5-minute charge.

Another great option to consider is the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, available for $279 after a $50 discount on both its Triple Black and White Smoke color variants. These amazing headphones will deliver active noise canceling, up to 24-hours of battery life, but unfortunately, no sweat or water resistance. And if you want a more affordable option, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are seeing a massive 49 percent discount which means you can pick up a pair for $179. They also feature active noise canceling, and you get up to 20 hours of listening time.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 product box image

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones product box image

Bose QuietComfort 45

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Product Box Image

Skullcandy Crusher Evo

You can also check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are up for grabs at $150 after a 25 percent discount on all of its four different color options. Or, if you want to go crazy, check out the Apple AirPods Max that is still available for $429 in Sky Blue and Space Gray.

If you don’t like over-ear headphones, you can also consider the Microsoft Surface Earbuds, now selling for $182 after an $18 discount. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are now available for $199 with $80 savings in any of its four different color variants. Or pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $92.

Latest Articles

Search