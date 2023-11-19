Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday tend to bring the best deals on technology, and this year, the event — which is yet to arrive — is likely not to miss the mark. We've already seen things kicking into gear with prices slashed across product segments. This page will cover the best Black Friday deals our team spots across the marketplaces and will be updated consistently to feature any new ones arriving in the coming week.

Best Black Friday smart security camera deals

With these deals' steep discounts, if you've been hoping to beef up your home security, it'll never be a better time than now. The $200 discount on the Blink Outdoor 4 has been the pick of the crop so far. If you want to get more for less, this is one of the deals to consider.

Blink Outdoor 4 $200 $400 Save $200 The Blink Outdoor 4 camera system comes with a two-year battery life, support for two-way audio, HD live streaming, motion detection and even support for Alexa. It's easy to install, and it's cheaper than some other security systems. $200 for 5-camera pack

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wire-Free) $95 $200 Save $105 The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a simple, wire-free camera that delivers flexibility and coverage for every corner of your front door. It features HDR footage, a 180-degree wide field view, night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance. It also allows you to connect it with other smart home devices. You can get even alerts and communicate with visitors from your phone. $95 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera $170 $250 Save $80 The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera is a smart home security solution that provides bright and clear footage, even at night. The motion-activated outdoor lights can illuminate your property with up to 2000 Lumens of brightness, and the camera has 2K resolution with HDR for a clear, undistorted picture. The security system lets you receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages, and it has emergency response features. The camera is easy to set up and is weather-resistant, so it can be used year-round. It connects directly to Wi-Fi without a hub, making it convenient and easy to use. $170 at Amazon

Ring Doorbell Plus $120 $180 Save $60 The Ring Doorbell Plus is an excellent smart doorbell. It supports head-to-toe HD+ video, and it's easily mountable. It has motion detection, alerts, and support for two-way talk. It's one of the highest-rated doorbells, and it even has night vision to keep you safe regardless of the time of day. $120 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $150 $250 Save $100 The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers a full-body view of people in your door, interchangeable faceplates, bird's eye zones, and bird's eye view, and improved audio alongside all the usual Ring-exclusive features. $150 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Camera $120 $200 Save $80 The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a motion-activated 1080p FHD camera. It can automatically send you notifications upon detection, and provide live-view through the ring app to your Alexa-enabled devices and smartphone. It has Color Night Vision and LED floodlights, as well as customizable motion zones. $120 at Amazon

Best Black Friday smart thermostat deals

The benefits of using a smart thermostat are significant. They make it easy to monitor and control the temperature around your home and even help you save money. This Black Friday, pick one to ease temperature management and increase the comfort factor in your home.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat $180 $250 Save $70 Google Nest Learning Thermostat, even though it is on the expensive side, is one of the best thermostats on the market. It comes with features such as auto-schedule. It learns from you and programs itself. $180 at Amazon (US) $180 at Best Buy

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat 2nd Gen $134 $150 Save $16 Ecobee3 is one of the best smart thermostats on the market. It features an automatic pause function when a door or window is left open and comes with a companion app as well. $134 at Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat $88 $130 Save $42 The Google Nest Thermostat works without a wire, and it lets you control the temperature with ease. It's compatible with Android and iPhones, and it lets you schedule various modes to be more efficient and save you money on heating bills. $88 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday smart plug deals

While smart plugs might not attract a lot of attention due to their simplicity in functionality, they are some of the most useful pieces of smart home technology. The low price point also means there won't be a huge discount to relish, but if you've been eyeing some, these options from KASA are worth keeping an eye on!

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $16 $25 Save $9 The Kasa outdoor smart plug supports voice and remote control, and scheduling. It provides individual control of 2 in 1 outlet that can be controlled independently. It has a Wi-Fi range of 300 feet, and IP64 weather resistance. $16 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug HS103 $23 $30 Save $7 Kasa Smart Plug adds voice control to the sockets in your home and makes your life more convenient. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and platforms like IFTT. $23 at Amazon

Best Black Friday smart light deals

Smart lights were one of the first products we saw when smart home hardware was introduced to the market. These are key in transforming the ambiance in living spaces, and Black Friday deals make them more accessible.

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb - 3 Pack $80 $135 Save $55 This is the default and best smart light bulb from Philips. If you're looking for a long-lasting, colorful and bright smart bulb, this is one of the best on the market.

$80 at Best Buy

Kasa Smart Light Bulb $25 $45 Save $20 The Kasa Smart light bulb can be controlled with smart assistants like Alexa, and Google. It's dimmable, works over Wi-Fi, and lets you control your light bulb with your smartphones. It supports scheduling, and remote control when you're away from home. $25 at Amazon

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons $180 $250 Save $70 Nanoleaf's Elements Wood Look Hexagons are excellent for making your spaces look better and brighter and elevating your home decoration to new heights. $180 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Wi-Fi router deals

A good Wi-Fi router will be key to bringing together your smart home systems as a dead spot in your house can greatly hamper functionality. And the Amazon eero Pro system or even the Google Nest Wifi Pro system are some of the best tools to pick.