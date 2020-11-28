We have selected some of the best Black Friday monitor deals for you to upgrade your working or gaming space. We will start with Samsung’s 49-inch curved gaming monitor, which is currently getting a $500 discount, leaving it at $1,000 shipped. This QHD display will offer 120Hz refresh rates with AMD Freesync 2 technology.

Next up, we have another 49-inch monitor from Samsung. However, this monitor is thought for business. You can get it for $950, with $251 savings, and you get a 3-year warranty. You can also settle for another 49-inch gaming monitor from Samsung, which is selling for $750 with $350 savings.

    SAMSUNG LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor
      This 49-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved gaming monitor is the equivalent of dual 27-inch QHD displays side by side, which will give you a great gaming and productivity experience.
    Buy Samsung Galaxy 49-inch business monitor
    Buy Samsung Galaxy 49-inch gaming monitor

    Black Friday prices will keep dropping as screen sizes start getting smaller. This 34-inch Samsung Business Ultra-wide curved desktop monitor is currently available for $480 with a $113 discount, and it will deliver 100Hz refresh rates. The 27-inch Acer Predator WQHD gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync is getting a $132 discount, which means you can get one for $467.50. Next up, LG’s 27-inch 4K UHD IPS monitor with HDR10 is selling for $380 with $70 savings. However, these deals will only be good through today, so you may want to hurry.

      Samsung Business CH890 Series 34-inch curved monitor
        This curved monitor features 100Hz refresh rate, with AMD Free Sync, a 4ms response time, and 3000: 1 contrast ratio to make it great for multimedia work.
      Buy Acer Predator 27″ WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor
      Buy LG 27-inch 4K UHD IPS monitor

      If you’re looking for something that goes under the $300 price tag, Black Friday has LG’s 34-inch IPS monitor with HDR10 with a $100 discount, leaving it at just $300. LG’s 27-inch IPS monitor with Radeon Freesync is also available for $300 after a $50 discount.

      Other deals include the Acer 24.5-inch monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync for $200, the 24-inch LG IPS monitor for $150, and the 24-inch Dell ultra-thin bezel monitor with anti-glare for $105, with $45, $50, and $45 discounts, respectively.

        LG 34-inch UltraWide IPS Monitor
          This 34-inch monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio with HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync technology that will give you enough screen real state to work with.
        Buy LG 27-inch IPS Monitor with Radeon Freesync
        Buy Acer 24.5-inch monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync
        Buy LG 24-inch IPS Monitor
        Buy Dell 24-inch IPS Ultra-Thin bezel monitor with Anti-Glare

