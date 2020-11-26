We continue to find Black Friday deals on tons of products. We will start with the Motorola RAZR 5G, which is currently getting a $400 discount, leaving the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage version for just $1,000. The Motorola Edge is selling for $400 with $300 savings with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space.
More affordable Moto options include the Moto G Power, which is up for grabs for $180, the Moto G Stylus can be yours for $200, and the Moto G Fast is down to $150 with $70, $100, and $50 savings, respectively.

We then get some smart displays and smart speakers from Google, as the Google Nest Hub Max is selling for $180 after a $50 discount. The Google Nest Hub is getting a $40 discount, leaving it at just $50. Moving on to smart speakers, the Google Home Max is selling for $149, after a $150 discount, and we also have several options for Nest Audio smart speakers starting at $99.

We have more gaming accessories for Black Friday, but this time from HyperX. We have several headsets starting with the HyperX Cloud MIX wired gaming headset for $130 after a $70 discount. The Hyper X Cloud Alpha is $30 off, leaving it at $100. The CloudX and Cloud Stinger Core are getting a $25 and $10 discount, which leaves them at $55 and $30.

The HyperX Alloy Origins is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $80. The Hyper Alloy FPS Pro is available for $55 with $15 savings. The HyperX Pulsefire Core is currently available for $25 with $5 savings, and the HyperX Pulsefire Dart is getting a $20 discount, leaving it at $80.

Fitbit is also giving us some nice options for fitness and activity trackers. We start with the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, which is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $120. The Fitbit Versa 2 is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it at $130. Fitbit Sense Advanced is available for $280, and the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition is available for $150, both with $50 savings. Finally, the Fitbit Versa 3 is getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $200.

Other Black Friday deals include Samsung’s 32-inch T55 series curved monitor that’s currently selling for $220, with $80 savings. The LG 49-inch curved monitor is getting a $203 discount, leaving it at $1,297. The 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is selling for $1,000 with $500 savings, and we also have deals on the Roborock vacuum cleaner. The S6 version is selling for $600 with $150 discounts, the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop is getting a $240 coupon that leaves it at $360, and the E4 is selling at $270 with $30 savings.

