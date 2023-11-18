We’re wrapping up today’s best Black Friday offers with some excellent products from Polk Audio, where you will find the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer selling for $350 after receiving a very interesting 30 percent discount. This model normally sells for $299, which means you get $150 in instant savings. It’s perfect for a mid-sized apartment, as it will deliver outstanding audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Plus, you also get Polk’s patented VoiceAdjust and SDA technologies in a very compact design that’s extremely easy to set up.

Polk MagniFi Mini AX $349 $499 Save $150

Polk Audio's MagniFi Mini AX ill deliver outstanding audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Plus, you also get Polk’s patented VoiceAdjust and SDA technologies in a very compact design that’s extremely easy to set up. $349 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Polk’s Audio MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar features a five-speaker array to deliver amazing cinematic surround sound that’s also compatible with your devices, which means you can also stream your music from your smartphone, tablet, or computer via WiFi, and this is also useful when streaming your content through AirPlay 3, Chromecast and more.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable alternatives, including Polk Audio's Signa S2 ultra-slim TV soundbar that will work with 4K and HD TVs. This model is getting one of the best price cuts for the season, as it now goes for just $149, which means 40 percent off, or $100 savings for anyone interested. The Polk Audio Signa S3 and S4 are also on sale, and you can get one for $199 and $249, respectively, with excellent savings as well.

However, if you want to score the best savings, you will need to pick up a pair of Polk Audio Signature S10E Bookshelf Speakers, which are now going for $130 thanks to a very attractive 48 percent discount. These normally sell for $249, which means you get $119 in instant savings and some of the best sound for the money.