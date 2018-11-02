Black Friday deals starting to show up on eBay for the iPhone Xs and Xr

It’s true that Black Friday is some weeks away, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t start getting many discounts throughout the month. Let’s take eBay for example, it’s already giving us discounted prices on this year’s iPhone Xs and iPhone Xr.

eBay has First Minute Deals that have been good since yesterday and will remain like that until November 11th. The best thing about these deals is that we find the iPhone Xs and Xr with $20 discounts. It’s true, it may not seem like much, but the seller, alldayzip, is offering free shipping on all these iPhone models. Another thing is that you won’t have to pay for taxes, which means that at the end you end up saving around $100. You can also find other interesting deals today and in the following days, just be on the lookout for great deals.