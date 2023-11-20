Amazon’s best Black Friday deals are currently shaving up to 40 percent savings on select Google products, where you will find crazy offers on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and more. However, there’s one deal that really sticks out, as the newly launched Google Pixel 8 is now available for as low as $549 when you opt for the entry-level variant with 128GB storage space.

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $549 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 is an excellent Android device that will help you achieve almost anything you might think of, as it packs more than enough power to tackle everyday tasks, and it comes with one of the best and most versatile cameras on the market. It launched with a $699 price tag, but you can now get yours for just $549 thanks to a 21 percent discount. This device arrives with long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 24 hours, the company’s proprietary Tensor G3 chip, which was designed with Google AI to get you amazing video and photo features that are extremely convenient. You also get 8GB RAM, a 6.2 Actua Display with a variable refresh rate that goes from 60 to 120Hz, depending on what you’re doing.

You can also opt for the higher-end Google Pixel 8 Pro, which now sells for $799 thanks to a $200 price tag cut, which represents 20 percent savings. This model includes the same internals as the base model, but you get a larger 6.7-inch display and a more potent camera combo with a 48MP ultrawide, a 50MP Wide, and a 48MP telephoto sensor.

A fun fact is that you can also get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 for $549, even though this will get you 256GB storage space, or get the larger and more powerful Pixel 7 Pro for $649, which is a better deal thanks to the recent 28 percent savings applied to this device. However, if you want to score the best savings on one of Google’s devices, then you must set your sights on the Google Pixel Buds Pro, now selling for just $120, thanks to a very attractive 40 percent discount.