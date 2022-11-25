The latest Black Friday deals are without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in a while, as you can currently score up to $400 savings on the previous iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space is now available for $1,000. This model comes packed with a 12.9-inch LED Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip, which still makes it one of the most potent iPads available.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 Apple’s M1-powered 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are some of the most powerful tablets in the market, as they feature the same chip found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more. Just add a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil to your setup to enjoy the iPad Pro’s full potential. See at Best Buy

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable version, which comes with 128GB storage space and an $800 price tag after scoring a $300 discount. You get the same display size, RAM, processor, an amazing camera with a 12MP front-facing camera, and a rear-facing camera with 12MP shooters capable of 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. This model also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and the latest Magic Keyboard.

You can also score some interesting savings on the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Pro models, as Black Friday is letting you score a new 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage space for $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This 6th generation model comes with WiFi-only support and the same features you would get on the previous model. However, this more powerful version comes powered by Apple’s second-generation M2 chip, which has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, making it a better productivity tool for creators.

Get twice the storage space for $100 more, as the 256GB model comes in at $1,099, with the same $100 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can get the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro for $849 after scoring a 6 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro model also packs Apple’s M2 chip under the hood and more than enough power to get you creating amazing illustrations, videos, and more.