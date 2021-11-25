Black Friday deals on streaming devices for all platforms

Black Friday 2021 is here, and so are the deals. In this Black Friday guide, we check out the best deals you can get on streaming devices from a variety of companies including Google, Apple, Amazon, Roku, and NVIDIA.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a solid offering for $35. The latest streaming device from Amazon packs powerful hardware that gives you the surety of a long-lasting product, so you won't need a new streaming device anytime soon. It gives you access to thousands of apps from the Amazon app store, supports the latest technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Atmos, and much more. If you're looking for a device this holiday season that won't break your bank and last you for 4-5 years, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the one to get.

Amazon's Fire Stick TV Lite is an excellent streaming device for $18. Though it might not support 4K resolution, it can still stream your favorite TV shows and movies at Full HD resolution. It has access to the same set of apps from the Amazon app store and you can even directly ask Alexa to play your favorite sitcom.

Chromecast with Google TV was announced this year only, and it's already available at a 20 percent discount on Black Friday. This streaming device from Google comes with the latest Android TV version and the new UI from Google. What's better from the last generation is that it brings support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and now you can even control Chromecast with a dedicated remote. If you're looking for a streaming device with Chromecast built-in, Chromecast with Google TV is the one to get this Black Friday.

Apple announced its latest Apple TV this spring, and it's already available at a whopping 20 percent discount. The latest Apple TV supports 4K and now comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support as well. It comes with a brand new Siri remote and comes with new features like color calibration and faster internals. If you're into the Apple ecosystem, Apple TV 4K (2021) is the streaming device for you. You can check out Apple TV 4K at a discounted price on Best Buy using the link given below.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices out there. The streaming stick was announced only a couple of months ago and is already available at a 40 percent discount. Roku's Streaming Stick 4K support all the major streaming services. And not only major streaming services, but it also supports all the voice assistants including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus support and is one of the best streaming devices to check out this holiday season.

If you're looking for a media player that won't burn a hole in your pocket, Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is the one to get. Currently, during Black Friday 2021, this streaming device is available at a whopping 50 percent discount for only $15. Not only it is simple to set up, but it also gives you access to all the major streaming services and 200+ live TV channels as well. Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is a perfect holiday gift that you can give out to anyone.

Last, but definitely not the very least, Black Friday also brings down the price of NVIDIA's excellent SHIELD TV Stick. Being one of the powerful Android TV, NVIDIA Shield TV Stick comes with a Tegra X1+ processor. Like others in the list, it supports 4K streaming and modern technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. And like other Android TV sticks, NVIDIA Shield TV Stick also gives you access to thousands of apps, Chromecast built-in, and much more.