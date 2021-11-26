Black Friday deals see Samsung QLED TVs start from just $400

Black Friday is the best time to buy a new TV. During this period, deals are spurting across all the major retailers across the United States, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and many others. If you're considering buying a new TV this season, Samsung TVs are seeing some of the greatest discounts this Black Friday. Check them out below!

Samsung QLED Q60A series is one of the best (and affordable) QLED TVs out there. Today's Black Friday deal brings down the starting price of Samsung's Q60A series to just $400. The TV is available in a variety of sizes, from 32-inches to a room-filling 85-inches. The TV has some of the features that you generally don't see in this price range.

Samsung QLED Q60A offers Dual LED technology that brings out perfectly balanced cool and warm pictures. Other than that, since it is a QLED TV, it also has Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology. It has a slim profile what Samsung calls AirSlim. Other than the slim design, it features the Quantum Processor 4K Lite processor, support for all Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung Bixby, single tap screencasting, a hub for managing smart home devices, and a lot more. Check out one of the best Samsung's Black Friday deals down below!

This is the TV series from Samsung that needs no introduction. The Frame QLED TV from Samsung is one of the best TVs you can get — not only in the QLED TV collection. This TV fits perfectly into every surrounding as when the TV is not being used, it turns into a picture frame or wall art. The TV hangs on the wall mount without any gap.

Apart from being a wall art, the TV has Samsung's Tizen OS that has support for all the major TV streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It has a 4K resolution QLED panel that supports HDR and Samsung Quantum Dot technology. In addition, the TV has features like screen mirroring, a hub for managing smart home devices, and a lot more. Check out one of the best Samsung's Black Friday deals down below!

if you're looking for a long-lasting TV this Black Friday season, then check out Samsung's QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. Usually priced at the starting price of $1,500, this TV series is available at the starting price of $1,100 during the Black Friday sale. The TV is available in a lot of sizes, from 55-inch to a whopping 85-inch variant that is available at a discount of $1,500, i.e., at $3,000.

Samsung's Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is the company's premium smart TV that features all the high-end features, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Quantum Matrix Technology, Quantum HDR 24x, and a lot more. This TV supports a 120Hz refresh rate so you can enjoy your latest gaming console to the full extent. Moreover, it has features like auto-brightness adjustment, anti-reflection coating, Q-Symphony audio support, and much more. If you're in for a premium TV this Black Friday, the Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV series is worth checking out!

Samsung Q70A QLED series is one of the best QLED TVs out there. In addition to all the features that the lower-priced Q60A series has, the Q70A series supports a higher contrast ratio and better viewing angles. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate so you can enjoy your gaming consoles to the full extent. It has a better Quantum Processor 4K chipset that renders 4K resolution videos better than the Crystal processor found in the Q60A series. If you're looking for a 55-inch QLED smart TV that is priced under $1000, Samsung's Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is the one to check out!

If you're looking for a unique-looking QLED TV from Samsung that won't break your bank, then the Serif QLED 4K Smart TV is worth checking out. Currently, the 43-inch model is available for $800 after receiving a 20 percent discount. The larger 55-inch model is up for grabs at $1,098 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $402 savings. This TV from Samsung has a simple yet unique-looking design. It features wide viewing angles, support for HDR 10 and Quantum Dot, and comes with its own stand. Check out the deal at Samsung Store using the link given below!